Middleburg road work planned

Middleburg, Fla. — Improvements could be coming to U.S. 17, and the Florida Department of Transportation is allowing you to take a look at the plans.

It’s holding a meeting to talk about the work that’s proposed from Oak Street to Black Creek.

The meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Heritage Baptist Church.

FDOT staff will be there to answer questions and accept comments about the project.

A formal hearing will begin at 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it in person, you an attend online by at nflroads.com/virtualmeetings or by phone at (213) 929-4212 (access code 729-015-093).

