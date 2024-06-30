Midland coming to St. Augustine in September

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Country band Midland is playing at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sept. 28.

The group is traveling for its The Get Lucky Tour with special guest Colby Acuff.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. but doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Right now, tickets range from $35 to $60.

You can buy tickets here.

