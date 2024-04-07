Mike Buresh acts as ‘celebrity chef’ in Salvation Army’s Celebrity Chefs Tasting event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s own Mike Buresh acted as a “celebrity chef” for the Salvation Army’s 38th annual Celebrity Chefs Tasting and Silent Auction.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Salvation Army said the donations from the event will help fund programs that assist with basic needs, housing, feeding, rehabilitation and disaster relief throughout the entire year.

The Salvation Army and Action News Jax also give a big congratulations to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters for winning the People’s Choice Award with his delicious Cajun-style turkey and smoked sausage chili!

Read: City of Neptune Beach unveils new water tower design

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Salvation Army Celebrity Chef Tasting (Salvation Army) (Salvation Army)

Read: Procedural glitch delays Saturday night’s $1.3 billion Powerball drawing

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.