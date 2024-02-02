Mike Buresh wins Federal Alliance for Safe Homes 2024 National Weatherperson of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thank you, viewers! With your help, Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh has won a major award.

Buresh has won the 2024 National Weatherperson of the Year award from the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, or FLASH.

Buresh was up against other finalists, including:

Dr. Phil Klotzbach, Colorado State University

Bryan Norcross, FOX Weather

Nicrondra Norwood, FOX 8 WVUE

William (Bill) Read, National Hurricane Center

Previous winners include Jim Cantore from The Weather Channel and Ginger Zee from ABC News.

