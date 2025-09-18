Millions of state dollars could be at risk if Jacksonville City Council fails to pass budget Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville could find itself in a budget crisis if the city council fails to approve a budget Tuesday night.

That’s the warning issued by the city’s top attorney in a memo sent to city leaders.

Jacksonville’s General Counsel Michael Fackler wrote that millions of dollars in state funding would be lost and the city’s credit rating could take a hit.

“The ball is now in the City Council’s court to complete their primary responsibility as the legislative branch. We will continue working with them to invest in all of Jacksonville’s people,” said Mayor Donna Deegan in an emailed statement.

But two major sticking points still exist, and because some members must abstain from the final vote due to conflicts, the math is getting complicated.

“We’re all trying to read the tea leaves,” said Councilmember Rahman Johnson (D-District 14).

Councilmember Johnson is hoping both the proposed property tax cut and amendments blocking funding for DEI, abortion and immigrants without legal status fall by the wayside.

“They call it the big beautiful amendment or whatever, but to me it’s a big batch of bull. It’s the thing that held us up before. It says that people who look like me or people who are different aren’t included,” said Johnson.

Action News Jax confirmed at least two council members who have opposed the tax cut would be willing to support the final budget with the cut included to avoid the loss of state funding.

But no members who have opposed Councilmember Rory Diamond’s (R-District 13) proposed spending restrictions have said they’d do the same should those measures be included.

“We have 11 votes. It’s eight people who are putting us at risk,” said Diamond.

Diamond tells Action News Jax he’s not budging.

“It’s always, conservatives, you just give in. Conservatives, you should let go and just let the liberals do whatever they want. No. I was elected. I’m gonna stand on principle,” said Diamond.

Only one councilmember we’ve heard from, Councilmember Ken Amaro (R-District 1), has indicated he’s still undecided.

Johnson is urging all of his colleagues to think long and hard over the coming days.

“And we’ve got to look beyond a campaign ad. We’ve gotta look beyond what’s in front of us and look at the future,” said Johnson.

Based on Action News Jax’s conversations, it seems no council member fully knows what will happen in the end.

It’s safe to say, we can expect a rollercoaster of a council meeting Tuesday night.

