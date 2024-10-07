Milton expected to be Cat 3 hurricane Monday, latest forecast, projections

Jacksonville, Fla. — Scattered Morning Showers, Tracking Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico

Tracking scattered light to moderate showers Monday morning in spots

Rain coverage will decrease through the day and into the afternoon.

SE Georgia is generally dry Monday.

Highs will be in the lower 80s this afternoon

Onshore winds continue out of the northeast today at 10-15 mph

High rip current risk at local beaches

Hurricane Milton - Latest Projections

Impacts from Milton with the current forecast, begin on Wednesday afternoon/evening and linger into Thursday. The timing has slowed a bit from over the weekend.

5AM HURRICANE MILTON TRACK Here's the latest track of Hurricane Milton as of 5 a.m. Monday.

TROPICS

Milton is forecast to become a major category 3 hurricane Monday in the Southern Gulf of Mexico.

Local impacts from Milton arrive Wednesday afternoon and linger into Thursday.

More local impact details on Milton in " Talking the Tropics with Mike ."

Kirk is a hurricane, and Leslie is a hurricane. Neither are going to impact the U.S.

A tropical wave is about to leave Africa, we’ll watch in the long-term

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers early, a few afternoon showers in NE Florida. High: 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 69

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 69/79

WEDNESDAY: FAWD: Milton impacts arrive in PM. Cloudy & Windy, Rain increasing. 73/78

THURSDAY: FAWD: Rain and wind through midday, clearing late. Windy. 64/78

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Cooler. 57/76

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. 59/78

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/79

