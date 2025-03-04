Local

Missed school choice deadline? DCPS holding webinar about Controlled Open Enrollment

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
DCPS controlled open enrollment
DCPS controlled open enrollment DCPS controlled open enrollment
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is offering parents who missed the school choice deadline a chance to continue to explore options.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

DCPS will hold a webinar on Wednesday, March 5 at 12 p.m. to inform people about Controlled Open Enrollment. They will discuss:

  • The late application window
  • How Controlled Open Enrollment works
  • Updated deadlines and next steps

To register, click this link: https://bit.ly/3OOisKK

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!