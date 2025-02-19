Missing child reported in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has filed a Missing Child alert for a child in Lake City.

Nodrick Dunning Jr. (pictured above) was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Southeast Gregory Glen. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with green writing and black pants. See that picture by clicking HERE.

Some additional information about Nodrick includes:

Age: 12

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5′00″

Weight: 95 lbs

Race: Black

Any information concerning the whereabouts of Nodrick should contact FDLE or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-719-2005 or 911.

