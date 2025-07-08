MISSING: Ivy and Devin Mitchell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for help from the public locating two children from Dade County who have been missing since Monday.

The statewide alert was issued early this morning. Authorities say 6-year-old Ivy has black hair and brown eyes. She stands approximately 4-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Devin Mitchell, Jr. is 10-years-old, stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Both children were last seen on July 7, 2025 near the 12800 block of Southwest 242nd Street in Homestead, Florida.

Ivy was wearing a white dress. Devin was wearing a black shirt and black and white pants.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to police is asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers, or the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office at: (305) 596.8176.

Ivy Mitchell and Devin Mitchell, Jr. Original Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement July 2025 Ivy Mitchell and Devin Mitchell, Jr. Original Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement July 2025

