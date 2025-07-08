MISSING: Ivy and Devin Mitchell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for help from the public locating two children from Dade County who have been missing since Monday.
The statewide alert was issued early this morning. Authorities say 6-year-old Ivy has black hair and brown eyes. She stands approximately 4-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.
Devin Mitchell, Jr. is 10-years-old, stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
Both children were last seen on July 7, 2025 near the 12800 block of Southwest 242nd Street in Homestead, Florida.
Ivy was wearing a white dress. Devin was wearing a black shirt and black and white pants.
Anyone with information that may be helpful to police is asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers, or the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office at: (305) 596.8176.
▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews
Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.
©2025 Cox Media Group