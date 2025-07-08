Local

MISSING: Ivy and Devin Mitchell

By Kristine Bellino
Ivy Mitchell and Devin Mitchell, Jr. Original Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement July 2025 Ivy Mitchell and Devin Mitchell, Jr. Original Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement July 2025
By Kristine Bellino

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for help from the public locating two children from Dade County who have been missing since Monday.

Ivy Mitchell Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement July 2025 Ivy Mitchell Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement July 2025

The statewide alert was issued early this morning. Authorities say 6-year-old Ivy has black hair and brown eyes. She stands approximately 4-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Devin Mitchell, Jr. Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement July 2025 Devin Mitchell, Jr. Photo Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement July 2025

Devin Mitchell, Jr. is 10-years-old, stands 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Both children were last seen on July 7, 2025 near the 12800 block of Southwest 242nd Street in Homestead, Florida.

Ivy was wearing a white dress. Devin was wearing a black shirt and black and white pants.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to police is asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers, or the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office at: (305) 596.8176.

Ivy Mitchell and Devin Mitchell, Jr. Original Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement July 2025 Ivy Mitchell and Devin Mitchell, Jr. Original Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement July 2025

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino is the Co-Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 WOKV. Born in New Jersey, Kristine grew up in North Miami Beach, Florida and is now proud to call Saint Augustine home.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!