Missing Jacksonville woman with dementia found safe by Georgia law enforcement: JSO

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Elaine Banks Douglas Elaine Banks Douglas Photos: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Around 9:45 PM, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared that Elaine Banks Douglas was found safe by law enforcement in Georgia.

ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing senior woman reportedly suffering from Dementia.

JSO said the family came to police with concerns after not being able to find 76-year-old Elaine Banks Douglas.

She was last seen wearing a white baseball cap and a dark colored shirt, and is believed to be driving a white 2010 Toyota Venza with the tag JW020A.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

