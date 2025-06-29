Local

MISSING: Two 17-Year-Olds from Pasco County

By Kristine Bellino
Allen Butler and Richard Wallace Photos Courtesy: FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse June 2025 Allen Butler and Richard Wallace Photos Courtesy: FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse June 2025 (Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By Kristine Bellino

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A statewide missing persons alert is in effect for two teens from Holiday, Florida.

Police say 17-year-old Richard Wallace is black with black hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5′9″ tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Richard Wallace Photo Courtesy: FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse June 2025 Richard Wallace Photo Courtesy: FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse June 2025 (Photo Courtesy: FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse)

Richard was last seen wearing a black hat, black face mask, black jacket with a white bandana logo on the sleeves, black sweatpants, and black Nike Jordan shoes.

Allen Butler Photo Courtesy: FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse June 2025 Allen Butler Photo Courtesy: FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse June 2025 (Photo Courtesy: FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse June 2025)

Allen Butler is also a 17-year-old. He is white, stands 6′ tall, and weighs 244 pounds. Allen was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and may be carrying a green backpack. He may have a scar on his head.

According to a posting from the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse, “The children were last seen in the area of the 5000 block of Genesis Avenue in Holiday, Florida.”

Anyone with information that may be helpful to police is asked to call 911 or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office: (727) 847.8102.

Allen Butler and Richard Wallace Photos Courtesy: FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse June 2025 Allen Butler and Richard Wallace Photos Courtesy: FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Clearinghouse June 2025 (Photos Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based largely on information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. No other information is available at the time of the initial posting.]

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino

Kristine Bellino is the Co-Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News on 104.5 WOKV. Born in New Jersey, Kristine grew up in North Miami Beach, Florida and is now proud to call Saint Augustine home.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!