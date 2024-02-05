Local

Missing woman diagnosed with dementia missing on Northside

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Missing woman Doris Coleman Image and description of missing woman Doris Coleman provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman on the city’s Northside.

According to police, Doris Coleman was reported missing by her family after she left the residence. She was last seen walking in the area of 5400 Golfbrook Drive.

Coleman is said to have been diagnosed with dementia.

JSO is asking the community for help finding Coleman. She has been described as 79 years old, 5-foot-2 in height, and weighing 160 pounds. There is no description of what she might be wearing but she might be walking with a cane.

Anyone having information that could lead to Ms. Doris Coleman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

