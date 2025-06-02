Local

“Moana 2″ coming to VyStar Ballpark in July

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
MOANA 2 PERILS ABOUND – In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new epic animated musical, “Moana 2,” three years since her first voyage, Moana is on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui. Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Featuring the voices of Auli‘i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui. © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (Disney/DISNEY)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The popular Disney animated film “Moana 2″ will be coming to VyStar Ballpark on July 26 as part of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s Family Movie Night.

The movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho, will play on the ballpark’s video board where families and Disney fans can watch it from the field or in the stands. Guests can bring in blankets for seating on the field however chairs will not be allowed on the field.

Tickets are $1 per person at the gate and complimentary parking will be in Lot P. Concession stands and the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will be open.

Gates open at 6 P.M. and the showing starts at 7 P.M.

