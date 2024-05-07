MOCA Jacksonville announces art gifts from Gordon W. Bailey in honor of museum’s 100th anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — MOCA Jacksonville, in celebration of its 100th anniversary, is set to receive a significant boost to its permanent collection courtesy of a generous gift from Gordon W. Bailey, a prominent Los Angeles-based scholar, advocate, and collector.

The donation, comprising 21 artworks, promises to enrich the museum’s holdings, particularly in the realm of pieces by untrained artists.

A century ago, a group of women who were ahead of their time, had a vision for Jacksonville. They imagined a city that would be a great place for families to live and grow. Their vision was centered around creating a vibrant, dynamic city rich in art, culture, and education.

“Caitlin Doherty, MOCA Jacksonville’s Executive Director, has a deep appreciation of artists and an inclusive worldview,” Bailey said. “She and her talented staff—especially Senior Curator, Ylva Rouse, with whom I worked closely on this gift—have elevated the museum’s programing. I am glad to support their efforts. The museum is a vital cultural center.”

Bailey’s discerning selection introduces artists not previously represented in MOCA Jacksonville’s collection, underscoring the museum’s dedication to showcasing diverse voices.

“Mr. Bailey’s donation adds strength to MOCA Jacksonville’s holdings of works by self-taught artists and emphasizes our commitment to being a museum that fully represents Northeast Florida, offering access points to contemporary art that engage every member of our community,” said Director Doherty. “We are grateful for his decades-long advocacy of marginalized artists. As we celebrate the museum’s 100th anniversary, the gifted works enable MOCA Jacksonville to better promote a broader understanding of the art of our time, ensuring that the museum’s collection, exhibitions, and programs will continue to inspire and advance dialogue and interest in contemporary art in all its facets.”

As MOCA Jacksonville embarks on a year-long celebration of its centennial, members will have the opportunity to preview the new acquisitions at an upcoming event, providing an energized destination for all those visiting downtown Jacksonville.

Additionally, a feature exhibition titled “Fill My Heart With Hope: Works from the Gordon W. Bailey Collection” is scheduled to open later in the year, offering visitors a glimpse into the breadth and depth of Bailey’s contribution.

For further details on MOCA Jacksonville’s centennial festivities and upcoming exhibitions, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the museum at (904)-366-6911 or visit mocajacksonville.unf.edu.

