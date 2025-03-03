Local

Monday is last day to register to vote in Florida’s Sixth Congressional District special election

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Congress Election Legislation FILE - People vote, Nov. 5, 2024, in Oak Creek, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) (Morry Gash/AP)
Monday is the last day to register to vote in the special election for Florida’s Sixth Congressional District.

The election is happening April 1 to replace former Rep. Michael Waltz, who President Donald Trump selected to be the National Security Adviser.

The candidates running include:

  • Randy Fine (REP)
  • Josh Weil (DEM)
  • Andrew Parrott (LPF)
  • Randall Terry (NPA)
  • Chuck Sheridan (WRI)

The district includes Putnam and Flagler counties, as well as parts of St. Johns, Marion, Lake, and Volusia counties.

People who live in St. Johns County have to use this address search to see if they reside in District 6.

To fill out the Florida Online Voter Registration Application, click here.

