‘MONOPOLY: Jacksonville Edition’ to be unveiled today

The city of Jacksonville will have a new way of being immortalized in history through a special edition of the board game MONOPOLY.

This special edition of the ever-popular board game will replace the traditional Atlantic City squares with Jacksonville cultural sites, landmarks, local organizations, and businesses.

A customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards will also be featured in the edition.

The special edition will be released on Wednesday, February 26, however, it is currently available for pre-order for $44.99. Click HERE to learn more.

