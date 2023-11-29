Local

Monster Jam returns to Jacksonville in 2024

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Monster Jam returns to Camping World Stadium

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to Monster Jam, the world’s best drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks ride in the dirt in a wide-open competition of speed and skill.

People can enjoy Monster Jam in Jacksonville.

Monster Jam is the only place to see the legendary Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco and more.

To purchase tickets you can go to ticketmaster.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Did you recently update your iPhone? Police say you need to check your settings immediately

Read: Contest: Win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Community Nutcracker of Jacksonville!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!