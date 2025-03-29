‘Monster’: St. Augustine doctor sentenced for drug trafficking, accused of trading pills for sex

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine doctor was sentenced to twelve years in prison Friday for using his profession as a way to illegally traffic drugs.

Action News Jax first told you when Scott Andrew Hollington was charged back in October of 2022.

He was the owner and primary doctor at Sawgrass Health.

The 59-year-old was convicted on 14 counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances and 5 counts of obstructing justice in July of 2023, more than a year and a half before Friday’s sentencing.

During the trial, the Drug Enforcement Administration revealed that its investigation began after they received a tip about Hollington providing prescriptions in exchange for sexual favors.

Multiple undercover agents visited Hollington’s addiction clinic in 2022 as patients following the allegations.

The DEA said that during the visits, Hollington admitted to not caring about urine drug screen results, and often skipped physical examinations, vital checks, and asked them their drug “preferences.”

Despite not having legitimate medical needs, they managed to get 17 prescriptions from Hollington, including adderal, valium, and xanax.

During the trial, three women made victim statements, claiming he provided or attempted to provide prescriptions in exchange for sex.

Below is an excerpt from the Department of Justice’s announcement of his sentencing:

“One victim described him as a “monster” who took advantage of her vulnerability while seeking help for addiction. A fourth victim recounted Hollington asking if she needed a “sugar daddy” and engaging in conversation of a sexual nature instead of discussing her medical history and need for medication.”

Following his indictment for drug trafficking, officials said he altered each undercover officer’s medical notes, leading to charges of obstruction.

In addition to the DEA and St. Johns County, the following law enforcement agencies also assisted in the investigation:

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Ormond Beach Police Department,

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.