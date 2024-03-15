More dogs and puppies rescued, this time from breeding operation in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, removed approximately 120 mistreated dogs and puppies from a breeding operation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The announcement comes days after a large-scale dog rescue operation took place in Putnam County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Union County officials said that most of the dogs rescued on Friday were Great Danes. They were removed from a property in Providence. Some of the other breeds rescued included French and English bulldogs and Chinese Crested dogs.

The sheriff’s office said many of the dogs appeared to be underweight and some had untreated medical conditions.

120 mistreated dogs The Union County Sheriff's Office and ASPCA took part in a dog rescue on Friday. (Union County Sheriff's Office)

“All dogs deserve proper care and a good quality of life, including those who are bred for sale, which unfortunately was not the case in this situation,” Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President & CEO, said. “Upon our arrival, we discovered some animals who appeared underweight with untreated medical conditions and living in extremely unsanitary conditions. The ASPCA’s priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of animals nationwide, and we’re proud to work alongside the Union County Sheriff’s Office to protect these vulnerable dogs and provide them with the care they deserve.”

READ: ‘She’s going to be a blessed dog:’ Over a hundred waited to adopt rescued Putnam County dogs

A criminal investigation is ongoing. The dogs will be brought to an emergency shelter where they will receive exams to not only ensure their health but also to support the case.

The sheriff’s office said animal cruelty charges are pending based on evidence collected.

“We continue to work closely with the ASPCA and thank them for their expertise and support so we can proceed with criminal charges and prosecution, and to ensure the wellbeing of these animals, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. “We would also like to thank the Union County Animal Control for all their assistance and involvement in this case.”

The ASPCA is also helping to provide planning, evidence collection, crime scene processing, and investigative and legal action.

Mistreated Union County Sheriff’s Office and ASPCA, partnering to remove mistreated dogs – primarily Great Danes – after they were observed living in extremely unsanitary conditions. (Union County Sheriff's Office)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.