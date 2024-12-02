More sidewalk dining up for discussion in Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach is considering expanding its sidewalk dining program to allow more restaurants to apply for outdoor seating options.

Right now, only Jekyll Brewing and the Oaxaca Club have permitted outdoor seating in Jax Beach.

The city is considering expanding the program to 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Avenue North, between 1st and 2nd Streets.

V Pizza and O-Ku are two of the restaurants within this area that would be able to apply for outdoor seating if this passes.

The topic is on the agenda for Monday night’s City Council meeting at 6 p.m.

