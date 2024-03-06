More than 1000 jobs to fill at Thursday’s Jacksonville job fair

Local

Large Downtown Jacksonville Job fair on Thur., Mar. 7.

Over 1,000 jobs Large Downtown Jacksonville Job fair on Thur., Mar. 7. (Jobnewsusa.com)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Job seekers, get your resumes ready!

Over 25 companies will be hiring over 1,000 jobs at the DoubleTree Riverfront Hotel located in Downtown Jacksonville (1201 Riverplace Blvd.) on Thur., Mar. 7.

Companies will be doing on-the-spot interviews and making same-day job offers.

Some of the companies that will be on hand include 104.5 WOKV, CareerSource Northeast Florida, City of Jacksonville, Florida Blue, and more.

The job fair begins at 10 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m.

