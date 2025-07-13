More than 2,000 pets adopted during Mega Pet Adoption Event in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major pet adoption event across Florida just helped more than 2,000 animals find homes in just three days.

The Petco Love Florida MEGA Pet Adoption Event brought together over 50 animal shelters and rescue groups across the state.

Organizers say 2,093 dogs and cats were adopted statewide.

The Jacksonville Humane Society hosted a regional event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds on June 28 and 29. 510 pets were adopted during that weekend alone.

The goal was to save lives and ease the pressure on crowded shelters.

According to recent data, Florida ranks 46th in the nation for saving shelter pets. In 2024, over 37,000 animals were euthanized across the state.

“This is what happens when people come together with compassion,” Susanne Kogut said, President of Petco Love. “Every adoption is a new beginning.”

Jacksonville Humane Society CEO Lawrence Nicolas said the event came at a time when shelters were full and needed relief.

“This is just more proof that our community shows up for animals,” he said.

The event was supported by Petco Love and organized through Florida Leaders in Lifesaving, a program led by the Jacksonville Humane Society.

