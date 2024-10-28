‘More than just a badge:’ Deputy shares importance of mental health resources for first responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — National First Responders Day is Monday and it is a time to honor the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to help people.

During times of crisis and trauma, it can be challenging for first responders to deal with what they see.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Jackson has seen many traumatic things throughout his career in law enforcement.

“Every call we go to could be that person’s worst day of their life,” Jackson said.

And just like other any human, it can be difficult to cope with it all.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are more than just a badge,” Jackson said. “A lot of us also have family issues, some of us have wives, or family members that are going through medical issues, children that are misbehaving in school.”

Jackson wants to stress those caregivers are also in need of care.

A local program that provides mental health resources for the first responder community is LSF Health Systems’ First Responder Peer Support Program.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It serves first responders and their families across 20 counties in northeast and northern central Florida.

“Our first responder program is free, it’s confidential, the first responder can have confidence that no one will know from their precinct that they are reaching out for help,” Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of LSF Health Systems, said.

You can call 211 and identify yourself as a first responder or a first responder family member, then answer a few general questions so you can be connected with the best peer specialist for you.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.