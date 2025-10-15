Morning News Notes Oct. 15, 2025: Domestic violence awareness, resources in focus

Jacksonville, Fl — As October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Jacksonville’s Morning News is spotlighting the resources available to survivors.

At the 31st annual Barbara Ann Campbell Memorial Breakfast, presented by VyStar Credit Union, hundreds of business, civic, and community leaders come together to raise awareness of domestic violence and Hubbard House’s life-saving, life-changing resources.

Jacksonville’s Morning News spoke with Gail Patin, CEO of Hubbard House, at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, about the resources provided by the organization.

The breakfast is held in honor of Barbara Ann Campbell, who was the sister-in-law of late-Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold. Following her murder, Campbell’s family asked Hubbard House to share her story as a way to raise awareness and prevent lethal violence in the future.

VyStar Credit Union is presenting sponsor of the Barbara Ann Campbell Breakfast, and Veronica Session-Fennell talked about the cheerful giving that VyStar gives to organizations like Hubbard House.

