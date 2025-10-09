Local

Morning News Notes for Oct. 9, 2025: Joyous celebrations at word of Israel-Hamas peace deal

By Rich Jones
Israel Palestinians Gaza Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip celebrate after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan, as they gather at a plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, FL — Word of a Gaza peace deal sparks celebrations on both sides of the Israel/Palestine border.

President Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote late Wednesday.

The war began with Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people, many of them civilians.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News