Morning News Notes for Oct. 9, 2025: Joyous celebrations at word of Israel-Hamas peace deal

Jacksonville, FL — Word of a Gaza peace deal sparks celebrations on both sides of the Israel/Palestine border.

President Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote late Wednesday.

The war began with Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people, many of them civilians.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead.

