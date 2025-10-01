Morning News Notes October 1, 2025: More pedestrians killed on Jax roads

Jacksonville, FL — Jacksonville has seen two more people killed on the roads, bringing to at least 29 the number of pedestrian fatalities in Duval County.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who fled after hitting a teenager, leaving her for dead. Someone discovered the teen last night off Arlington Road, just south of the Arlington Expressway.

Evidence suggests the teen was walking along the shoulder of the road when a vehicle ran over a curb before striking her and destroying a large section of chain link fence.

Detectives are working to obtain video surveillance which likely captured the incident.

A second deadly crash on the westside involved a man in a wheelchair.

JSO says a man in his late 40s was in the center of Old Gainesville Road near Normandy Boulevard, in a wheelchair, when he was hit.

The collision, just after 8 pm Tuesday, threw the pedestrian into another lane where he was struck by a second car.

Both drivers remained at the scene and were cooperating with detectives.

WOKV previously reported that the City of Jacksonville launched a program to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety and reduce traffic fatalities. The Vision Zero Action Plan (VZAP) is a comprehensive strategy designed to eliminate all traffic fatalities and reduce serious injuries in half by 2035.

Three Big Things to Know:

For the first time since 2018, the federal government has run out of money, as Congress failed to approve a short-term funding bill to keep the lights on. And now, President Trump is threatening to use the shutdown to slash federal government jobs and programs backed by Democrats. The Federal Aviation Administration is set to furlough 11,000 thousand employees. U.S. airlines have warned the shutdown could slow flights as air traffic controllers and security officers will be forced to work without pay. More than 1,300 current air traffic controllers will be required to continue working and not be paid until the shutdown has ended.

The UNF community may be losing its leader. President Moez Limayem says he is the sole finalist for President at the University of South Florida, where he spent 10 years as a dean at the school’s college of business. Limayem became UNF’s president in 2022. The selection process may take several more months. Limayem will soon visit USF for public forums.

The smokers are cold at Jenkins Quality Barbecue, which served its final meal on Tuesday. People lined up for hours yesterday for one final taste at the restaurant that was nearing its 70th anniversary. Owners say after COVID things started going south - with the cost of labor and food rising, and fewer customers, there was little they could do.

First Alert Weather: Dry and warm before shower return. Tracking a dry morning commute for the first day of October. Breezy onshore winds today at 10-15 mph today. Today will be warm and mostly to partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. A few showers will return tomorrow with onshore winds continuing. Large waves and a high rip current risk remain at local beaches. This weekend looks wet at times with highs in the lower 80s. Especially rainy at the coast to about Highway 301 inland.

