Morning News Recap Oct. 7, 2025: Trevor Lawrence stumbles to end zone, birthday victory

Three Big Things to Know on Tuesday, October 7, 2025:

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars scored a last-minute go-ahead touchdown to take down the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28 on Monday Night Football from Jacksonville. Lawrence tripped and got up for a one-yard TD run with 23 seconds remaining to lift the Jags to their third straight victory. On his 26th birthday, Lawrence completed 18-of-25 passes for 221 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 54 yards and two scores. Devin Lloyd led the Jacksonville defense with a 99-yard pick-six in the third quarter. The Jags are second in the AFC South at 4-and-1. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes completed 29-of-41 passes for 318 yards, one TD and a pick. He also rushed for 60 yards and a score. The Chiefs are third in the AFC West at 2-and-3.

Peace talks between Israel and Hamas are resuming at an Egyptian resort city. The second day of talks are taking place on the two-year anniversary of Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel. The talks focus on a plan proposed by President Trump to end the war in Gaza. On Monday, an Egyptian official said the parties agreed on most first-phase terms, including releasing hostages and establishing a ceasefire. Uncertainties remain, such as Hamas disarming and Gaza’s future governance.

With just hours until the Duval County School Board votes on the sale of the district’s headquarters, some board members are weighing in. Fleet Landing submitted a $20 million offer to purchase the Southbank property on Prudential Drive. The district would spend $14 million to relocate to a new building in Baymeadows. Board Member Cindy Pearson, on Facebook, expressed her preference for the district to remain at its current location while district leaders continue to look for a more central space. Board Member Melody Bolduc shared that she has great reservations about the deal, too. The School Board meeting starts tonight at 6.

First Alert Weather: Tracking a few showers as temperatures climb. This morning a few quickly moving showers are streaming in off the Atlantic. Today will feature a few showers coming off the Atlantic. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s around Jacksonville. Mid to upper 80s well inland. Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph. Higher high tides continue with the onshore flow and a full moon phase last night. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 80s well inland and lower to mid 80s closer to the coast. Dry day on Wednesday! Showers pick back up on Thursday and Friday with a cooling trend for the end of the week. Looks like a dry weekend!

Tropics:

(1) A tropical wave over the E. Atlantic has a good chance to develop & will be near or just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by Thu./Fri.

(2) A wave near the Yucatan Peninsula has some chance at weak development over the Bay of Campeche before moving into Mexico mid to late week.

(3) Low pressure will develop east of Jax late this week & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

