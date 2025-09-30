Morning Show Notes September 30, 2025: Surf’s Up!

Seas have increased due to Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda well offshore. Seas will increase to 9-12 ft (+) today. Surfers love it. Be aware a high rip current risk continues - and there are fewer lifeguards at the beach this time of the year. The First Alert Weather team says Imelda is about 250 miles southeast of Jax. Imelda will turn slowly northeast then accelerate to the east/northeast over the open Atlantic never making landfall on U.S. soil but will bring impacts to Bermuda by Wednesday/Thursday.

Three Big Things to Know:

CSX says it has replaced its CEO - less than two months after an investment fund urged it to either find another railroad to merge with, or fire outgoing CEO Joe Hinrichs. The Jacksonville-based company announced Steve Angel as its new CEO. He comes from outside the rail industry although earlier in his career he oversaw GE’s locomotive building unit. CSX has been under pressure from Ancora and other investors since Union Pacific announced its $85 billion deal to acquire Norfolk Southern, which is CSX’s rival in the eastern United States.

Honoring their son with relentless energy - A new Florida law taking effect tomorrow is named after a Creekside football player was killed in a wrong-way crash by a driver on drugs. Trenton Stewart was hit and killed in May of 2023. Trenton’s Law raises the maximum prison sentence for drivers found guilty of killing someone in a DUI crash to 30 years — if it’s not the first time. The driver who killed Trenton had previously served 10 years for another deadly DUI crash — and Trenton’s parents hope more punishments can be passed into law. The new law also adds more criminal charges to refusing a breathalyzer or urine test after being pulled over.

The deadline to avoid a government shutdown is rapidly approaching. Top Republicans and Democrats met with President Trump on Monday in an attempt to hammer-out a last minute agreement on a short-term deal. A stopgap funding bill would keep the government from shutting down Wednesday at 12:01 AM Eastern. Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson came out of that meeting saying Democrats seem set on a shutdown. Democrats say they are drawing a line in the sand to stop what they call a Republican assault on the health care of the American people.

