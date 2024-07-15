Clay sheriff: Mother of child injured in ‘accidental shooting’ arrested, charged with child neglect

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a child who was injured last week in an “accidental shooting” in Middleburg has been arrested, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Darien Leigh Johns is facing a charge of aggravated child neglect and is being booked into the Clay County Jail on a bond of $50,003, Sheriff Michelle Cook said in a video update on Facebook.

Working with the State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Children and Families, CCSO “determined there was sufficient evidence to support the arrest of the child’s mother,” CCSO said in a news release.

The child “is safe and is expected to make a full recovery,” CCSO said.

Action News Jax has requested Johns’ arrest report from CCSO to get more details of the incident.

