Motorcyclist dies after being hit by truck on Merrill Road Sunday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died because a truck hit his motorcycle near the 9100 block of Merrill Road on Sunday.

According to JSO, a man and a woman in their 50s were riding on a motorcycle around 2:28 p.m. They were in the inside lane going east.

A crew cab pickup truck merged onto Merrill Road from the northbound I295 exit ramp. The truck driver moved from the right lane into the left lane, hitting the motorcycle.

Both motorcycle riders were thrown from the bike onto the pavement and raised center median.

They were then taken to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The woman is in stable condition.

The truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating. JSO said there were no signs of impairment.

This is the 88th traffic fatality in Duval County this year and the 17th involving a motorcyclist, according to JSO.

