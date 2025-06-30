Motorcyclist dies after crashing into light pole in Bartram Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was riding Sunday night in the Bartram Park area. The crash happened at about 10:10 p.m. in the 13200 block of Bartram Park Boulevard, a Jacksonville police news release states.

Police said the man in his early 20s was riding a Kawasaki southbound on the roadway when he failed to negotiate a curve, ran into the curb, and struck a light pole.

The rider was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival, the news release states.

