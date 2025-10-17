Motorcyclist dies after crashing into a tractor-trailer on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 46-year-old Kingsland, Georgia, man is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was riding into a semi this morning on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The crash happened about 10:34 a.m. at US 1 North and Trout River Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, both vehicles were stopped at a red traffic signal before the collision. When the light turned green, the motorcyclist accelerated but lost control, veering into the lane of a tractor-trailer.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, collided with the tractor-trailer driven by a 52-year-old man from Greensboro, North Carolina.

The motorcycle hit the side of the trailer, causing the rider to be thrown from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

