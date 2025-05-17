Motorcyclist dies in crash on Blanding Boulevard in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 37-year-old Orange Park man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV Friday on Blanding Boulevard. The wreck occurred north of Ridgewood Avenue at about 5:20 p.m.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Blanding when he, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and hit the right side of an SUV turning into the Walmart parking lot, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The 64-year-old SUV driver was not injured. The motorcyclist was taken to Orange Park Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.

