Moving over land will take a toll Tropical Storm Sara, heavy rain expected for Florida on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sara is over the western Caribbean and will bring heavy rain and flooding to parts of Central America.

Sara formed Thursday afternoon in the western Caribbean.

As of the 10 a.m. Friday advisory, Sara had winds of 50 mph and was moving west at 5 mph.

The forecast calls for at least several days over land, which will take a toll on the tropical storm.

Only Sara’s remnants are expected to survive into the Gulf of Mexico. The combination of the low pressure and a cold front will bring some heavier rain to Florida on Wednesday but a major tropical system is not expected at this time.

Sara is the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

For the latest updates, read the latest “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”





