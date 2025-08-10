Multi-mile chase ends with three arrests, multiple traffic charges in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested and face multiple charges relating to traffic violations after a multi-mile vehicle pursuit on Saturday, August 9, in Glynn County, police say.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the incident started when Officer Jones attempted to stop a car exiting I-95 at Spur 25.

The driver, Zhonae Scott, failed to comply and began a pursuit that traveled through many areas of Glynn County.

The Glynn County Police Department says a male passenger in the backseat threw a handgun from the car in the College Park Subdivision, which officers soon recovered.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) took over the pursuit as the lead agency. A GSP trooper performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s car.

The driver soon lost control and collided with a Georgia Power traffic light pole after attempting to turn right onto Glyndale Drive from GA 27, police say.

Georgia Power inspected the damaged utility pole and secured a low-hanging power line.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

All three people in the car were arrested at the scene. Here is what they are charged with:

Scott faces charges related to fleeing and traffic violations

The male passenger, Harrison Gibbons, a convicted felon, faces charges related to firearms violations for throwing the gun from the car

Second passenger, Alyssa Gonzalez, was charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Glynn County Police Department Non-Emergency at 912-554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]