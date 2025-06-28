Multi-million dollar flood project creates chaos for San Marco dental office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A flood control project in San Marco, costing tens of millions of dollars, is turning into a nightmare for one small business caught in the middle of the construction zone.

The City of Jacksonville’s project will install large drainage pipes and build a new pump station to fix chronic flooding in the neighborhood.

Part of that work includes digging a deep trench across San Marco Boulevard near LaSalle Street, forcing closures, reroutes, and accessibility issues.

But for San Marco Smiles, a dental clinic located directly next to the construction, the project is costing more than just convenience.

“I’ll get phone calls throughout the day saying, ‘Hey, I can’t find you, I can’t get to you. I’m just going to look for another office,” said Jordan Barger, a dental assistant at the clinic. “Our numbers were a lot better a couple months ago when this all started. We took a dramatic hit.”

Barger says the noise is relentless, even during dental procedures like root canals.

“It’ll shake the building. It’s very, very loud,” she said. “Patients don’t like to hear that. We don’t like to hear it.”

In addition to the noise, the clinic reports burst pipes, water being shut off during appointments, and access issues for elderly and disabled patients.

A dirt path has replaced the front sidewalk, and the parking lot is now blocked off by construction fencing and debris.

Dr. Sharmilla Anand, the clinic’s owner, said she has filed multiple complaints with the city through the MyJax portal, certified mail, and even direct photo documentation — but hasn’t received a response.

So, she reached out to Action News Jax, and we brought the issue to the attention of Jacksonville City Councilman At-Large Matt Carlucci.

“I have dealt with a lot of constituent problems. I swing at every one of them,” Carlucci said. “And I think if I could just help her with some of these problems, it would be a great relief to her and her patients. That’s what I’m here for.”

Carlucci says he plans to bring the issue directly to the city’s Public Works Department to push for a solution.

San Marco Smiles recently emailed patients thanking them for their patience and saying: “Please bear with us during this mini urban adventure. The city promises it’ll all be smooth sailing soon... We’re still here… smiling through the chaos, and ready to see you.”

