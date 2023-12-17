Multi-Platinum country music star Cole Swindell to headline Military Appreciation concert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Four-time ACM Award winning superstar and longtime PGA TOUR fan Cole Swindell will headline THE PLAYERS Military Appreciation Day concert, tournament officials announced today.

The multi-Platinum singer-songwriter will rock the famous Island Green for an evening of excitement in honor of local service members on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

“I had the opportunity to play the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass this past fall and got to scope out where the concert will take place and I got chills just thinking about it. To play a show on the most famous hole in golf is a dream come true,” remarked Swindell.

Throughout his career, Swindell has racked up 12 No. 1 singles as an artist—13 as a songwriter—as well as 12 certified-Platinum singles, a Platinum-certified debut album, a Platinum-certified sophomore effort, a Gold-certified third entry and a Gold-certified fourth album.

His massive, GRAMMY® Award-nominated hit “Break Up In The End” was named the 2019 NSAI Song of the Year and most recently, his three-time Platinum chart-topper “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” garnered three ACM Awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year (as both a songwriter and artist), an iHeart Music Award for Country Song of the Year and received a nomination for Musical Event of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards.

“We are thrilled to welcome an artist of Cole’s caliber to TPC Sawgrass. He’s an incredible talent and his passion for the sport of golf just adds to the excitement of the week. I know he’s going to put on a great show for our fans and do an incredible job honoring our men and women in uniform,” said Lee Smith, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS.

The concert will immediately follow the Military Appreciation Day ceremony, which begins at 4:30 p.m. Admission to Swindell’s concert is free with the purchase of Tuesday tickets, which are available for purchase at THEPLAYERS.com/tickets. Parking passes are not included and must be purchased separately.

More information on THE PLAYERS military programming can be found at: www.THEPLAYERS.com/military

