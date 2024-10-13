Local

Multiple agencies searching for missing swimmer at Mickler’s Landing Beach

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Johns County Fire Rescue logo

St. Johns County Fire Rescue logo

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue is searching for a missing swimmer in the area of Mickler’s Landing Beach.

According to a Facebook post, multiple agencies are involved in the ongoing search: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

You’re asked to avoid the area to let responders work.

