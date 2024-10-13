Multiple agencies searching for missing swimmer at Mickler’s Landing Beach

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue is searching for a missing swimmer in the area of Mickler’s Landing Beach.

According to a Facebook post, multiple agencies are involved in the ongoing search: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

You’re asked to avoid the area to let responders work.

