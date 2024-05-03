Local

Multiple arrests during UNF pro-Palestine protest

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Arrests at UNF during pro-Palestine protest (Collin Frye, UNF Spinnaker)

Jacksonville, Fl — A third day of student-led demonstration at the University of North Florida ended with at least nine people handcuffed and taken away by police.

Protesters at the Green in the center of campus refused to leave Thursday night and were considered to be trespassing.

Video from around 10:00 pm showed students being taken away, one-by-one. Students had been demanding UNF’s divestment from Israel as the war in Gaza continues.

Additional coverage: UNF Spinnaker documents arrests

UNF officials said that students are allowed to protest but cannot set up tents on the Green.

On Tuesday, the chancellor of the Florida State University System issued a memo telling university presidents that commencement ceremonies must not be canceled or disrupted by activists.

UNF’s Spring Commencement is this morning.

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

