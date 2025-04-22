‘My mom’s gonna kill me’: Video shows aftermath of teen shot in arm while playing ‘Senior Assassins’

Action News Jax has obtained deputy body-cam video of a February incident where a teen was shot by a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent while playing “Senior Assassins.”

The 18-year-old who was shot was a Bishop Kenny High School student from Jacksonville who was playing the “Senior Assassins” game with another Bishop Kenny student who lives in Nassau County, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

“My mom’s gonna kill me,” the teen can be heard saying on the video.

In the “Senior Assassins” game, a person must eliminate their target by spraying them with a water gun.

Body-cam video shows when the game went wrong in a Yulee neighborhood when FDLE agent Jami Pena shot a student she thought had a gun.

It shows Pena explaining to the deputy why she shot.

“She sees somebody on the Ring camera. I come outside, thinking there’s somebody checking doors. This kid is in between these two cars. He pops up, all I can see is this,” she said, pointing to the water gun. “I see no color, I drew my gun and shot because I thought I was about to be shot. I shot him in the arm.”

The agent gave the teen medical attention until help arrived.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson has called for an end to the contests.

“It might seem like a game, and certainly it seems fun to young kids, but the consequences could be deadly,” Nelson said.

Investigators determined that Pena fired her weapon in self-defense and will not face charges.

The superintendent of schools for the Diocese of St. Augustine banned the game from their schools. The teen also did not face any charges.

