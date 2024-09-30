NAI Hallmark appointed exclusive leasing, managing agent for One Shipyards Place in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hallmark, Jacksonville’s largest locally owned commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm, has been named the exclusive management and leasing agent for One Shipyards Place. This announcement comes from Shipyards Office LLC, an affiliate of Iguana Investments, a Khan Family Company.

One Shipyards Place will be the first true Class A office building in Downtown Jacksonville in over a decade, spanning six stories and redefining the city’s skyline. The 137,000-square-foot development will feature 50,128 square feet of premium office space across its top two floors, offering stunning waterfront and urban views. The ground floor will include 12,000 square feet of retail and amenity space, highlighted by a fitness facility and a 5,757-square-foot restaurant with a patio view of the event lawn and marina.

A centerpiece in the city’s Sports & Entertainment District, the building will house the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new front office headquarters, occupying three floors. The remaining two floors are open for lease to high-profile businesses looking to establish a presence in the downtown area. The office space is expected to be completed by February 2026.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Iguana Investments to bring One Shipyards Place to life. As the future home of the Jaguars and a beacon of business innovation, this development offers unparalleled opportunities for companies looking to be at the forefront of Jacksonville’s exciting transformation,” said Christian Harden, Co-CEO of NAI Hallmark.

Keith Goldfaden, Co-CEO of NAI Hallmark, added, “We are privileged to add this state-of-the-art facility to our existing portfolio of Class A office buildings. This partnership stands as a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence in property management. We plan to provide the tenants and guests of One Shipyards Place with a white-glove service experience that will set a new standard in Northeast Florida.”

One Shipyards Place is part of a larger transformative project that includes new parks, a world-class marina, and a 10-story Four Seasons Hotel featuring a Michelin Star Chef restaurant, all contributing to the revitalization of Downtown Jacksonville.

