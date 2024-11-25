Nao Trinidad leaves St. Augustine for Spain

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Nao Trinidad, a replica of one of the first ships to sail around the world, is leaving St. Augustine.

According to a news release, it will not be back to the North American continent.

The ship is returning to Spain for routine maintenance.

It’s also going to tour Europe.

The replica was built in 2018 in Spain. It’s made of fiberglass and wood.

While in Florida, it was docked at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina.

