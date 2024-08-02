NAS Jacksonville warns community about increased air activity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The navy is conducting training at NAS Jacksonville from Aug. 4 to Aug. 15.

The training will include carrier-based jet fighters. The aircrafts will start arriving at the station this weekend.

NAS Jacksonville is notifying the surrounding community that there will be an increase in noise during the training period.

If you have any noise complaints, you can email nasjax.noisecomplaints@us.navy.mil.

