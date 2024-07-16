NASA to celebrate 55th anniversary of first moon landing at Kennedy Space Center this weekend

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA will celebrate a historic milestone in space exploration this weekend. Officials at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will gather to honor humanity’s first mission to land on the moon. Saturday marks the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Moon Fest Weekend takes place from July 19 to July 21, 2024, at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The event will honor history while looking forward to NASA’s next giant leap – the Artemis missions. Attendees will learn about the Apollo Program and hear the latest on the upcoming Artemis missions and our return to the Moon.

Moon Fest Weekend includes:

Space Shuttle Atlantis®

Family-friendly activities (all day).



Silent DJ from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM.



The Pink Team 233 will exhibit a competition robot and mini-robots for guest interaction on the bottom floor of Space Shuttle Atlantis®.

Apollo/Saturn V Center

“Astro and Orbit,” comedy duo performers at the People’s Moon exhibit at 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM, and 2:30 PM.



Photo opportunity with the Moon rover (all day).

Journey To Mars Launched by United Launch Alliance

“Apollo to Artemis” presentations from space expert Steve at 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, and 3:00 PM.

Rocket Garden

“One Giant Leap” short film on the top of the hour (all day).

The event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all ages, offering a chance to learn about humanity’s ongoing journey of space exploration. Whether you recall the moment Apollo 11 touched the lunar surface or you could be the first astronaut to visit Mars, Moon Fest Weekend is an opportunity not to be missed.

Moon Fest Weekend is included with admission. More information about the event can be found here.

Events will honor America’s vision and technology that enabled the Apollo 11 crewed lunar landing on July 20, 1969, as well as Apollo-era inventions and techniques that spread into public life, many of which are still in use today. Activities also will highlight NASA’s Artemis campaign, which includes landing the first woman, first person of color, and first international astronaut on the Moon, inspiring great achievements, exploration, and scientific discovery for the benefit of all.

