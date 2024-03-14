NASA offering an out of this world opportunity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you ever dreamed of going to space, NASA is now offering an out-of-this-world opportunity to be part of an upcoming mission.

NASA announced that it is allowing people to send their names to the moon aboard NASA’s first robotic moon rover “Viper.”

After the names are collected an electronic beam will be attached to the rover.

“Viper” will be the first rover to go into permanently shadowed areas to research the moon’s water.

The deadline to submit your name for the mission and for a personalized souvenir boarding pass is this Friday!

For more information visit NASA: Viper by clicking here.

