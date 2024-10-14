Local

NASA prepared to launch Europa Clipper on historic journey to Jupiter’s moon Europa today

By William Clayton, Action News Jax

NASA Europa Clipper Explainer This illustration provided by NASA depicts the Europa Clipper spacecraft above the surface of the moon Europa, foreground, and Jupiter behind. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

By William Clayton, Action News Jax

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Today, NASA is poised to launch the highly anticipated Europa Clipper mission, which will embark on a 1.8 billion-mile journey to investigate Jupiter’s moon Europa. The primary objective of this mission is to conduct a thorough study of the icy moon, as scientists suspect the presence of a giant saltwater ocean beneath its frozen crust, hinting at the potential for extraterrestrial life.

READ: NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft will scour Jupiter moon for the ingredients for life

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket will carry the spacecraft on the first leg of its voyage, with liftoff scheduled for 12:06 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If successful, this will mark NASA’s first dedicated mission to closely study Europa.

When its solar wings and antennas are unfolded, Clipper is about the size of a basketball court—more than 100 feet end to end—and weighs nearly 13,000 pounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Europa, one of Jupiter’s 95 known moons, has intrigued scientists for decades due to its potential to support life. The thick layer of ice covering the moon likely conceals an ocean that could be more than twice the size of Earth’s.

Researchers believe that if liquid water exists on Europa, it might also contain the necessary conditions for life to thrive, making it a prime target for exploration.

Over the next several years, the spacecraft will gather critical data on the moon’s surface and subsurface, using advanced radar, magnetic field sensors, and spectrometers to analyze Europa’s composition and search for signs of habitability. The mission will orbit Jupiter to make nearly 50 flybys of Europa.

It will take 5 and a half years to reach Jupiter and come within 16 miles of Europa’s surface, considerably closer than any other spacecraft.

This mission continues NASA’s long legacy of deep space exploration, following in the footsteps of the Galileo and Juno missions. Europa Clipper promises to deliver groundbreaking insights into one of the solar system’s most mysterious celestial bodies as anticipation builds.

You will be able to watch NASA’s live stream of the launch HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

William Clayton

William Clayton, Action News Jax

Digital reporter and lead content creator for Action News Jax

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!