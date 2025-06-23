Nassau County Blood Drive Today

YULEE, Fla. - Nassau County HCA Florida Healthcare Yulee Emergency is hosting a blood drive today, June 23, 2025.

From 9:00am to 4:00pm the LifeSouth Bloodmobile will be parked near the northeast corner of I-95 and SR 200 at:

462541 State Road 200 in Yulee

Kona Ice will be on hand with free treats from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

[UPPER and LOWER PHOTOS COURTESY: Odette Struys, HCA Healthcare]

Anyone who wishes to participate should sign up online or drop by to see if any spots are still available.

Those wanting more information should call: (904) 391.6300 or visit: https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/867216 .

