Local

Nassau County Blood Drive Today

By WOKV Staff
Yulee Blood Drive 06232025 Nassau County HCA Florida Yulee Emergency Blood Drive with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers and Kona Ice 06/23/2025 Photos Courtesy: Odette Struys, HCA Healthcare (Photo Courtesy: Odette Struys, HCA Healthcare)
By WOKV Staff

YULEE, Fla. - Nassau County HCA Florida Healthcare Yulee Emergency is hosting a blood drive today, June 23, 2025.

From 9:00am to 4:00pm the LifeSouth Bloodmobile will be parked near the northeast corner of I-95 and SR 200 at:

462541 State Road 200 in Yulee

Yulee Blood Drive 06232025 Nassau County HCA Florida Yulee Emergency Blood Drive with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers and Kona Ice 06/23/2025 Photos Courtesy: Odette Struys, HCA Healthcare (Photo Courtesy: Odette Struys, HCA Healthcare)

Kona Ice will be on hand with free treats from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Yulee Blood Drive 06232025 Nassau County HCA Florida Yulee Emergency Blood Drive with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers and Kona Ice 06/23/2025 Photos Courtesy: Odette Struys, HCA Healthcare (Photo Courtesy: Odette Struys, HCA Healthcare)

[UPPER and LOWER PHOTOS COURTESY: Odette Struys, HCA Healthcare]

Anyone who wishes to participate should sign up online or drop by to see if any spots are still available.

Those wanting more information should call: (904) 391.6300 or visit: https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/867216.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!