Nassau County deputies investigating Saturday evening shooting

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that happened at a boat ramp on Saturday evening.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to deputies, it happened at the John Claxton Boat Ramp, also known as the Wilson Neck Boat Ramp.

There are limited details because it’s an ongoing investigation.

if you know anything, you are urged to contact authorities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.