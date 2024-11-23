Nassau County elementary school honored at National Blue Ribbon Schools Award Ceremony

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Bryceville Elementary School was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School.

According to a news release, the school was recognized for “exemplary academic performance and commitment to closing achievement gaps among student groups.”

Bryceville Elementary School was one of 356 schools in the country to be given the award this year.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kathy Burns, Bryceville Elementary Principal Tammy Smith, and teacher Pam Ploegert represented the school and district at the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7 and 8.

