Nassau County Emergency Operations Center open

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center opened on Friday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

They’re helping answer storm-related questions, like those about flooding.

You should also call if you need assistance.

The number is 904-548-0900.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.